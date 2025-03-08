Bears tender DT Chris Williams

The Bears would like to hold onto defensive tackle Chris Williams this offseason.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have tendered Williams a contract as a restricted free agent. It’s the lowest of the three tenders, which gives the Bears the right to match any outside offer for Williams’s services but does not give them any compensation in return.

If Williams plays out the year on the tender, he will make $3.263 million.

Williams was traded to the Bears by the Browns ahead of the 2024 season and he appeared in every game for Chicago. He had 23 tackles and three sacks.