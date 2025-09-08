Bears: This is the year to finalize stadium plans in Arlington Heights

The Bears will kick off their 2025 season at Soldier Field on Monday night, but that’s not the only thing the organization is focused on right now.

They’re also trying to push forward plans for their next home. The team wants to build an indoor stadium in suburban Arlington Heights on property that they’ve purchased and the Bears plan to pay for the stadium themselves.

In an open letter Monday, team president Kevin Warren reiterated those plans and said they are “partnering with political, labor, business, and community leaders across Illinois to develop a plan for property tax certainty and a fair contribution toward essential infrastructure that will benefit the entire community.” Warren said the team wants to finish that work soon.

“We are at a pivotal juncture of the Chicago Bears franchise to build a new stadium, our future home in Arlington Heights, which will require zero state money for construction,” Warren wrote. “This is the year to finalize our stadium plans so we can officially bid to host a Super Bowl as soon as 2031. This is the moment to begin moving toward that future, and we want you with us.”

Warren also notes that while the team does “not yet have all the answers” they need, they are “optimistic about working with the Village of Arlington Heights to obtain necessary approvals” to move the project forward in the near future.