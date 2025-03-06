Bears to re-sign Amen Ogbongbemiga, Josh Blackwell

The Bears have secured the return of linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga ahead of the start of free agency.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Ogbongbemiga has agreed to a two-year deal with the team. The pact is worth $5 million.

Ogbongbemiga spent three seasons with the Chargers before joining the Bears last year. He saw the majority of his playing time on special teams in Chicago and ended the season with 13 tackles and a sack.

Ogbongbemiga had 36 tackles, a sack and two fumble recoveries in 47 games with the Chargers.

Dan Weirderer of the Chicago Tribune reports that the team is also set to re-sign cornerback Josh Blackwell, who joined Ogbongbemiga as a core special teamer. Blackwell had 13 tackles and an interception while also returning a punt 94 yards for a touchdown.