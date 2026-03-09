Bears to re-sign Daniel Hardy

The Bears re-signed core special teams player Daniel Hardy to a two-year, $4.97 million contract with $2.45 million guaranteed, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Hardy’s cap hit in 2026 is $2.45 million.

He was set to be a restricted free agent.

Hardy, 27, played linebacker, defensive end and fullback last season, seeing 54 defensive ends, two offensive snaps and 355 on special teams.

He led the team in special teams tackles with 19 after tying for the team lead with 11 in 2024.

The Rams made Hardy a seventh-round pick in 2022, and he was on the Bears’ practice squad in 2023. In the past two seasons, Hardy has played all 34 games and 725 special teams snaps.