 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears to waive rookie Austin Reed, leaving them with two QBs

  
Published August 27, 2024 02:48 PM

The Bears are going to carry two quarterbacks on their active roster. They will release veteran Brett Rypien, a move reported Tuesday morning, and they will waive rookie Austin Reed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

That leaves rookie Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent as the quarterbacks on the 53-player roster.

It seems likely that the Bears will re-sign Reed to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

He completed 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown in the preseason.

Reed signed as an undrafted free agent after throwing for 8,086 yards and 71 touchdowns in his last two college seasons at Western Kentucky.

He became a fan favorite on Hard Knocks this summer with his Karaoke performance of Keyshia Cole’s “Love.”