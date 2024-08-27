Bears to waive rookie Austin Reed, leaving them with two QBs

The Bears are going to carry two quarterbacks on their active roster. They will release veteran Brett Rypien, a move reported Tuesday morning, and they will waive rookie Austin Reed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

That leaves rookie Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent as the quarterbacks on the 53-player roster.

It seems likely that the Bears will re-sign Reed to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

He completed 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown in the preseason.

Reed signed as an undrafted free agent after throwing for 8,086 yards and 71 touchdowns in his last two college seasons at Western Kentucky.

He became a fan favorite on Hard Knocks this summer with his Karaoke performance of Keyshia Cole’s “Love.”