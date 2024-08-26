Bears waive nine players, reduce roster to 78

Chicago announced that the team has waived nine players on Monday.

The Bears have let go of receiver John Jackson, receiver Peter LeBlanc, offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings, linebacker Paul Moala, linebacker Javin White, and safety Quindell Johnson.

Chicago now has 78 players on its active roster.

All teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.