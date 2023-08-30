Bears waive Terrell Lewis

The Bears have the top spot in the waiver order and that will likely result in them adding multiple players to their roster on Wednesday.

That will mean bad news for some of the players who initially made the 53-man roster in Chicago. Defensive end Terrell Lewis is one of them.

While waiver claims are not due until 12 p.m. ET, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Bears have already waived Lewis off of their roster.

Lewis was a 2020 third-round pick by the Rams who was cut last December. He signed to the Bears practice squad and remained with the team into the offseason.

Lewis had 40 tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble in 30 games with the Rams.