Bears want “historic compensation” for the No. 1 overall pick

The Bears are putting out word that they want a massive haul of picks if they’re going to move down from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Chicago would demand “historic compensation” and a “crazy” number of picks to trade down, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

So the Bears want the rest of the NFL to know that if any team is going to trade up for USC quarterback Caleb Williams, that team is going to have to pay the Bears a fortune in a trade.

Last year the Bears got wide receiver D.J. Moore, the ninth overall pick, the 61st overall pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick for the first overall pick. This year the Bears would want more than that.

The Bears could decide to stick with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback and use that “historic compensation” to build a team around Fields. But it sounds more likely that they’ll take Williams themselves, barring something historic being sent to Chicago.