Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears want running to be part of who Justin Fields is, not all of it

  
Published February 1, 2023 08:40 AM
nbc_pft_bears_230111
January 11, 2023 08:03 AM
As the Chicago Bears hold the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that GM Ryan Poles should be looking to surround Justin Fields with talent rather than take Bryce Young.

The Bears watched Justin Fields come close to setting an NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback last season, but they didn’t see all they want to see from their 2021 first-round pick.

Fields averaged just 149.5 passing yards per game, which ranked him above only Cooper Rush among the 34 quarterbacks who started five games last season. Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Wednesday that the Bears don’t want to take away the threat that Fields brings by running the ball and extending plays, but made it clear that the team needs to see more balance in his production in the future.

“It’s got to be a part of who you are, [but] in the NFL, it’s hard for it to be who you are — you just don’t last ,” Getsy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s got to be a part of us and he’s really, really good at it. He’s really good at a lot of things. So we’ve got to make sure we just tap into each one of those things, but [running], for sure, has to be a part of who we are going forward.”

Fields has things to work on as a passer if he’s going to improve and the Bears have to work on the rest of the offense to make sure the cast around him is a strong one, so there’s plenty for everyone to do in Chicago this offseason.