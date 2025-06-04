 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers lose TE Donald Parham Jr. to ACL tear

  
Published June 3, 2025 08:09 PM

The Steelers now have even more reason to try to trade for Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, veteran tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday’s OTA session.

Parham signed with the Steelers earlier this year, after spending all of the 2024 season on the Broncos’ practice squad.

Undrafted out of Stetson in 2019, Parham spent offseason time in Detroit and Washington. He parlayed a brief 2020 stint with the XFL into an opportunity with the Chargers. He spent four years in L.A., catching 67 passes for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Parham will now miss the 2025 season. The Steelers have three other tight ends on the roster — Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and J.J. Galbreath.