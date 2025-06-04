Steelers lose TE Donald Parham Jr. to ACL tear

The Steelers now have even more reason to try to trade for Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, veteran tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday’s OTA session.

Parham signed with the Steelers earlier this year, after spending all of the 2024 season on the Broncos’ practice squad.

Undrafted out of Stetson in 2019, Parham spent offseason time in Detroit and Washington. He parlayed a brief 2020 stint with the XFL into an opportunity with the Chargers. He spent four years in L.A., catching 67 passes for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Parham will now miss the 2025 season. The Steelers have three other tight ends on the roster — Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and J.J. Galbreath.