Bears will not retain interim HC Thomas Brown, several assistant coaches

With the hiring of head coach Ben Johnson now official, the Bears are moving on from several members of the former staff.

Per Adam Jahns of TheAtheltic.com, Chicago will not retain interim head coach Thomas Brown, interim offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, offensive line coach Chris Morgan, quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph, and defensive coordinator Eric Washington.

Brown, 38, became the interim coach after the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Lions. The team went 1-4 in the season’s last five weeks.

That was Brown’s third position on the team in 2024, as he was originally hired to be the club’s passing game coordinator. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after Shane Waldron was fired on Nov. 12.

Brown has interviewed for Seattle’s offensive coordinator vacancy this offseason.

Johnson said during his introductory press conference that he will call Chicago’s offensive plays in 2025.