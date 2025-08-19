Bears will play their starters in the final preseason game

The Bears will play their starters in the preseason finale Friday night against the Chiefs.

Bears coach Ben Johnson told Kay Adams on Up & Adams that Caleb Williams and the rest of the team’s healthy starters will play.

“We’ll go ahead, and we’ll play,” Johnson said. “We’ll see how long it is. We’re going to get through a couple days here of practice, and we’ll determine for how long, but we need to go through this.”

Johnson hinted earlier this week that he would play the starters this week.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Monday that his starters would play some against the Bears.

“They’ll start it off, for sure, and then we’ll see how it goes from there,” Reid said.

The Bears opened Sunday night’s game against the Bills with their starters on the field. Williams and receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore each played 14 snaps.

Williams was 6-of-10 for 107 yards and a touchdown.