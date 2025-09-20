Ben Johnson calls Noah Sewell “the epitome of a linebacker . . . a throwback”

Bears coach Ben Johnson has had some criticisms of how hard his players are practicing and playing this season, but one player he has no concerns about is linebacker Noah Sewell.

“He’s the epitome of a linebacker,” Johnson said of Sewell. “He’s a little bit of a throwback in this era, too, really physical, not afraid to see ball get ball. He strikes with aggression, gets off blocks. He’ll shoot a gap if he sees it open. I think he’s been a guy that really from the spring time, to camp, I’ve been pleased with how he’s progressed.”

Johnson said that just in the eight months he’s been the Bears’ head coach, he has seen growth from Sewell.

“Noah’s really taken the right approach,” Johnson said. “The confidence has just grown steadily as well. He’s a guy that takes a lot of pride in what he does. He’s a guy that goes out there, plays hard, and plays the game the right way.”

Sewell comes from a football family, with three brothers who are professional football players: Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell and UFL linebacker Gabriel Sewell. They’re a family that raised boys who play the game the right way.