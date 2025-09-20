 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a free Father of Mine ebook weekend
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a free Father of Mine ebook weekend
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Johnson calls Noah Sewell “the epitome of a linebacker . . . a throwback”

  
Published September 20, 2025 05:13 AM

Bears coach Ben Johnson has had some criticisms of how hard his players are practicing and playing this season, but one player he has no concerns about is linebacker Noah Sewell.

“He’s the epitome of a linebacker,” Johnson said of Sewell. “He’s a little bit of a throwback in this era, too, really physical, not afraid to see ball get ball. He strikes with aggression, gets off blocks. He’ll shoot a gap if he sees it open. I think he’s been a guy that really from the spring time, to camp, I’ve been pleased with how he’s progressed.”

Johnson said that just in the eight months he’s been the Bears’ head coach, he has seen growth from Sewell.

“Noah’s really taken the right approach,” Johnson said. “The confidence has just grown steadily as well. He’s a guy that takes a lot of pride in what he does. He’s a guy that goes out there, plays hard, and plays the game the right way.”

Sewell comes from a football family, with three brothers who are professional football players: Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell and UFL linebacker Gabriel Sewell. They’re a family that raised boys who play the game the right way.