Ben Johnson on last year’s loss to Commanders: We’re a new team, just focused on beating them this week

Last year’s game between the Bears and Commanders featured one of the most memorable moments of the 2024 season.

The Commanders were down 15-12 on the final play of the game, but wound up winning when quarterback Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary bounced off of Bears defenders into the hands of wide receiver Noah Brown in the end zone. The win helped jumpstart the Commanders’ run to the NFC title game and it kicked off a 10-game losing streak for the Bears that included the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.

Ben Johnson is now the head coach of the Bears and he wasn’t interested in revisiting what happened last year on Tuesday when he was asked about any revenge game aspect to the Week 6 meeting between the teams.

“You’d have to talk to those guys about it,” Johnson said. “We’re a new team and we’re just focused on winning this game this week.”

One of the players who was there last year was cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson gained notice for jawing with Commanders fans as the play got underway and then failing to be in the proper position when Brown hauled in the ball. He passed on the chance to talk about returning to the stadium on Tuesday, per the Chicago Sun-Times, but one imagines he’ll be looking to right his past wrongs on Monday night.