Ben Johnson: There’s a scenario where Jaylon Johnson is ready for Week 1

  
Published July 31, 2025 11:27 AM

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has not practiced at training camp and it looks like it will be a little while before that changes.

Johnson went on the non-football injury list at the start of camp due to a leg injury he suffered while training this offseason and head coach Ben Johnson gave an update on his timeline during a Thursday press conference. The Bears aren’t certain of when he’ll be back, but they’re holding out hope for the season opener.

“I think there’s a scenario where he’ll be ready for Week 1,” Ben Johnson said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s really the target date. I know he’s working hard and diligently to get there for that. With those types of injuries that he’s got, you just never know. You never know. It’s still early in that process. I know he’s attacking that rehab really well.”

If Johnson isn’t ready for the opener, the Bears will have to decide whether to leave him on the NFI list for the start of the regular season. If he does stay on the list, he will have to miss at least the first four games of the year.