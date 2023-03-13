 Skip navigation
Ben Powers agrees to sign with Broncos

  
Published March 13, 2023
The Broncos are beefing up their offensive line.

Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Denver has agreed to sign free agent guard Ben Powers to a four-year contract.

Multiple reports indicate the deal is worth $52 million with $28.5 million guaranteed.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Powers spent his first four seasons with the Ravens. He appeared in just one game as a rookie before becoming a starter in 2020.

His time with Baltimore culminated in him playing every offensive snap for the club in 2022, starting all 17 games.