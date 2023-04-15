 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Roethlisberger reiterates his comments about 49ers’ interest

  
Published April 15, 2023 06:35 PM
nbc_pft_pitdraftneeds_230412
April 12, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the Steelers need to use the draft to fill glaring holes in their offensive line and at CB.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is retired, but he remains in the game, thanks to his podcast. And he used his podcast platform to elaborate on some recent comments he made elsewhere regarding the possibility of an unretirement in 2022.

He told Mark Madden of 105.9 The X last month that the 49ers were interested in Roethlisbeger at one point last season, as San Francisco was losing quarterbacks to injury.

“They were, I think, reaching out maybe just to gauge my interest ,” Roethlisberger told Madden, via SteelersNow.com in March. “I had discussions. . . . I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a small part of me that was intrigued. I could still do it and prove to people that I could still play. At the end of the day, I just can’t see myself in anything other than black and gold.”

The issue came up again in the latest episode of Footbahlin’ with Ben Roethlisberger.

Listen, again, I’ll reiterate ,” Roethlisberger said, “it was them calling my agent just to gauge interest. . . . They called but, again, I’ll reiterate. It was gauging interest.”

It’s still noteworthy that the call was made. They wouldn’t have been trying to gauge Ben’s interest in them if they weren’t interested in him. And he wasn’t.

The comments came up in the context of the question of whether the 49ers would try to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers if the Green Bay trade to the Jets doesn’t go through. Although it wouldn’t be crazy for the 49ers, who wanted to trade for Rodgers two years ago, to be interested in Rodgers, it still remains highly likely that Rodgers inevitably will be a member of the Jets.

It also remains highly likely that Ben won’t be coming back -- unless that call would come at some point from the Steelers. Which while not impossible is almost as unlikely as Big Ben playing for the 49ers.