Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Bengals activate G Lucas Patrick, elevate DE Isaiah Foskey

  
Published October 16, 2025 04:14 PM

The Bengals have made a pair of moves in advance of Thursday night’s game against the Steelers.

Cincinnati has activated guard Lucas Patrick off of injured reserve and elevated defensive end Isaiah Foskey for the contest.

Patrick has been sidelined since suffering a calf injury during the Week 1 win over the Browns.

The veteran offensive lineman signed with the Bengals in March.

Foskey provides another edge rushing option, as Trey Hendrickson is not expected to play on Thursday night due to a hip injury. A Saints second-round pick in 2023, Foskey has appeared in 27 career games with no starts. He recorded 16 total tackles last season for New Orleans, 78 percent of the club’s special teams snaps in 17 games.