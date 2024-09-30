Bengals activate P Brad Robbins off of injured reserve

The Bengals have activated punter Brad Robbins off of injured reserve, the team announced on Monday.

This could create a somewhat interesting dynamic, as Cincinnati has already had one of the better punters in the league through the season’s first four weeks.

Ryan Rehkow is currently leading the NFL with a 58.4-yard average on his nine punts with a net average of 49.7 yards. He’s had three punts downed inside the 20-yard line, including two of his three total punts in Sunday’s victory over the Panthers.

Cincinnati drafted Robbins in the sixth round last year. He finished 2023 with a 44.3-yard average and a 40.1 net average on his 76 punts. He had 20 punts downed inside the 20.

The Bengals had an open roster spot and did not need to make a corresponding move.