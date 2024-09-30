 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals activate P Brad Robbins off of injured reserve

  
Published September 30, 2024 01:33 PM

The Bengals have activated punter Brad Robbins off of injured reserve, the team announced on Monday.

This could create a somewhat interesting dynamic, as Cincinnati has already had one of the better punters in the league through the season’s first four weeks.

Ryan Rehkow is currently leading the NFL with a 58.4-yard average on his nine punts with a net average of 49.7 yards. He’s had three punts downed inside the 20-yard line, including two of his three total punts in Sunday’s victory over the Panthers.

Cincinnati drafted Robbins in the sixth round last year. He finished 2023 with a 44.3-yard average and a 40.1 net average on his 76 punts. He had 20 punts downed inside the 20.

The Bengals had an open roster spot and did not need to make a corresponding move.