Bengals add DE K.J. Henry off waivers

Defensive end K.J. Henry’s time with the Commanders ended after one season, but he found a landing spot with the Bengals.

The NFL’s transaction report shows that the Bengals claimed Henry and added him to their roster on Wednesday. Henry was let go as the Commanders slashed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Henry was a third-round pick in 2023, but the Commanders cut him and four others from that draft class as the new regime in Washington made it clear they didn’t think much of what their predecessors did last year. Henry had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a rookie.

The Bengals lost Cam Sample for the season to an Achilles tear and Myles Murphy is out for several weeks with a knee injury, so Henry provides some needed depth behind Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati.