nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Bengals add DE K.J. Henry off waivers

  
Published August 28, 2024 12:52 PM

Defensive end K.J. Henry’s time with the Commanders ended after one season, but he found a landing spot with the Bengals.

The NFL’s transaction report shows that the Bengals claimed Henry and added him to their roster on Wednesday. Henry was let go as the Commanders slashed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Henry was a third-round pick in 2023, but the Commanders cut him and four others from that draft class as the new regime in Washington made it clear they didn’t think much of what their predecessors did last year. Henry had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a rookie.

The Bengals lost Cam Sample for the season to an Achilles tear and Myles Murphy is out for several weeks with a knee injury, so Henry provides some needed depth behind Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati.