Bengals agree to terms on two-year deal with DT T.J. Slaton

The Bengals have agreed to terms with defensive tackle T.J. Slaton on a two-year, $15.1 million deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Packers made Slaton a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Green Bay.

He will reunite with new Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, a former Packers’ assistant.

He became a full-time starter at the nose in 2023 and started all 34 possible games the past two seasons combined, totaling 80 tackles, one sack, five quarterback hits and two passes defensed.

In his career, Slaton has appeared in 68 games with 34 starts. He has totaled 134 tackles, two sacks and seven quarterback hits.

The Bengals now have Slaton and McKinnley Jackson at the nose and B.J. Hill and Kris Jenkins at the under tackle.