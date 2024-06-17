Bengals announce Tee Higgins has re-signed on one-year deal

A couple of days after reports emerged that receiver Tee Higgins had signed his franchise tender, the Bengals have made it official.

Cincinnati announced on Monday afternoon that Higgins has re-signed with the club on a one-year deal.

“I’m excited to move forward with Tee,” head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He’s done a great job handling his situation, and we are happy to get him back in the fold so we can start working toward a great 2024 season. The locker room will be excited to have him back around.”

Higgins, 25, was franchise tagged in February after completing his rookie contract with Cincinnati. A second-round pick in 2020, Higgins has registered 3,684 yards on 257 catches with 24 touchdowns.

He is set to make $21.8 million playing on the franchise tender in 2024, though he and the Bengals have until July 15 to strike a long-term deal.

Notably, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is also eligible will for a contract extension. Chase attended Cincinnati’s mandatory minicamp after electing not to participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program activities.