Bengals awarded former Lions receiver Isaiah Williams on waivers

The Bengals have added some depth at receiver and on special teams after claiming Isaiah Williams on waivers a day after the Lions waived him.

Williams is a rookie out of Illinois who played only sparingly in Detroit this year, with two catches for six yards and one kickoff return for 36 yards.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke favorably this season about Williams’ talent, but the Lions ultimately decided they just didn’t have a role for him in their offense.

The Bengals will hope he can help down the stretch as they attempt to make a late run into playoff contention. Williams’ most likely immediate role would be as a punt returner or kickoff returner.