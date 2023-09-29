Bengals claim LB Devin Harper off waivers from Cowboys

The Bengals placed returner Charlie Jones on injured reserve with a thumb injury Friday. They needed the roster spot after claiming linebacker Devin Harper off waivers from the Cowboys.

The Cowboys had hoped Harper would clear waivers, so they could re-sign him to the practice squad, but the Bengals foiled their plans.

Dallas made Harper a sixth-round pick in 2022, and he appeared in three games as a rookie before going on season-ending injured reserve. He has played all three games this season, seeing action on three defensive snaps and 49 on special teams, and he has three tackles.

The Bengals need help at the position with linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither questionable with a knee injury.