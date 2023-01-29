Bengals draw even on Tee Higgins TD catch
Published January 29, 2023 03:38 PM
The Bengals and Chiefs are all tied up in the third quarter.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hit wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 27-yard strike on a third down for Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the evening. Evan McPhearson’s extra point tied the game 13-13 with just under 10 minutes left to play in the third quarter.
Burrow had a nine-yard completion to Higgins earlier in the drive and the wideout leads the team with five catches for 73 yards. Burrow is 17-of-25 for 183 yards overall.
The Chiefs got the ball to start the third quarter, but posted their second straight three-and-out. The Bengals have responded to those defensive stops with 10 points and things are tight with a lot of time left in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.