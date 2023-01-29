 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Bengals draw even on Tee Higgins TD catch

  
Published January 29, 2023 03:38 PM
January 27, 2023 09:18 AM
From both the 49ers and Cowboys defensive coordinators to players who could make or break their teams' Super Bowl chances, Mike Florio and Peter King outline who must step up in the Conference Championships.

The Bengals and Chiefs are all tied up in the third quarter.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hit wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 27-yard strike on a third down for Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the evening. Evan McPhearson’s extra point tied the game 13-13 with just under 10 minutes left to play in the third quarter.

Burrow had a nine-yard completion to Higgins earlier in the drive and the wideout leads the team with five catches for 73 yards. Burrow is 17-of-25 for 183 yards overall.

The Chiefs got the ball to start the third quarter, but posted their second straight three-and-out. The Bengals have responded to those defensive stops with 10 points and things are tight with a lot of time left in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.