Bengals expect Tee Higgins to play Sunday

The 4-6 Bengals need to string together some wins if they are going to make the playoffs this year and they expect to get a big piece of the puzzle back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters at his Friday press conference that wide receiver Tee Higgins is set to return to the lineup. Higgins has missed the last three games with a quad injury and has been a limited participant in practice all this week.

Higgins also missed the first two games of the season and has 29 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns in his five appearances.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has missed the last two games with knee and fibula injuries. Taylor said the team will make a decision about his status closer to Sunday’s kickoff.