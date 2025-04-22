Lawyer confirms Shannon Sharpe will file a counterclaim against the plaintiff

In a video message posted on Tuesday afternoon, Hall of Fame tight end and media personality Shannon Sharpe suggested that he’ll be responding to the sexual assault lawsuit that has been filed against him with claims against both the plaintiff and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

Sharpe’s lawyer was asked about the vow to sue both the plaintiff and Buzbee during a subsequent media conference call. Lanny Davis said there will be a legal action filed against the plaintiff. He did not close the door on suing Buzbee, eventually.

“There will be a counterclaim,” Davis said. “She will be held accountable for a willful and vicious accusation. She’s not protected because it’s in a filing in a lawsuit. She will get a judgment against her in a court of law. And that will come from our counterclaim.”

Buzbee won’t have a lawsuit against him for now, because there’s no proof he knowingly pursued a false claim.

“We don’t know whether Buzbee is aware the allegations made by the plaintiffs are willfully false,” Davis said. “No lawyer can present a complaint that contains knowingly false allegations. I’ll give Mr. Buzbee the benefit of the doubt that he believes his plaintiff. But we are saying that this plaintiff is lying, she knows she’s lying, she knows this was a consensual relationship.”

The rules will allow Sharpe to pursue his counterclaim as a direct response to the lawsuit filed against him, without the filing of a separate lawsuit.