Bengals hire DL coach Jerry Montgomery, LB coach Mike Hodges

The Bengals hired Al Golden as their new defensive coordinator late last week and they’ve started to fill out the rest of their defensive staff.

The team announced the hiring of defensive line coach/run game coordinator Jerry Montgomery and linebackers coach Mike Hodges on Monday.

Montgomery coached the defensive line in New England during the 2024 season and he spent the previous nine seasons on the Packers’ coaching staff. He was the defensive line coach for most of that tenure and added the run game coordinator title in his last two years with the team.

Hodges spent the last eight seasons with the Saints. He was their linebackers coach for the last five years.