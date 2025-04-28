 Skip navigation
Todd Bowles is “excited” to see what Shilo Sanders can do

  
Published April 28, 2025 04:56 PM

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders went undrafted. He quickly landed with the Buccaneers. And Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles sounds happy about that.

I think he’s a good football player,” Bowles said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He’s a heck of a tackler and he knows the game very well; he can see the game very well. So giving him a chance to play, we think he has a shot to help us from a safety standpoint and from a special teams standpoint. So I’m excited to get him in here and see how he moves. I saw him tackle all year. I saw him make plays. He’s a very smart player and he understands the game very well. So we thought it was worth a shot to see what he can do. And I think he’ll show himself well.”

Plenty of undrafted players make opening-day NFL rosters. Some become starters. A few, like former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, former Texans running back Arian Foster, and former Broncos receiver Rod Smith, become stars. Some, like former Rams, Giants, and Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and former Vikings and Seahawks defensive tackle John Randle, become Hall of Famers.

Randle went unselected in one of the final years of 12 rounds in the draft. With 28 teams and no compensatory picks, Randle wasn’t one of 336 players picked.

So every undrafted free agent has a chance to become NFL players even if they bypass the draft. Or, more accurately, if the draft bypasses them.