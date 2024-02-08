Bengals hire Justin Rascati as pass game coordinator, promote Brad Kragthorpe to QB coach

The Bengals announced a number of changes to their coaching staff on Thursday, including the addition of Justin Rascati as the team’s offensive pass game coordinator.

Rascati joins the Bengals after spending the last two seasons as the Vikings’ assistant offensive line coach. He was a quality control coach for three seasons in Denver and has also coached at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Tennessee Tech, the University of Tennessee-Martin, and Weber State University.

The Bengals also announced that they have promoted Brad Kragthorpe to quarterbacks coach and Jordan Kovacs to secondary/safeties coach.

Kragthorpe was the assistant quarterbacks coach this season and replaces Dan Pitcher, who is now the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati. Kovacs was the team’s assistant linebackers coach and moves up after Robert Livingston left the team to join Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado.