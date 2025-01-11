Bengals LB Germaine Pratt fined for hit to head of Steelers RB Najee Harris

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt avoided a penalty for a hit to the head of Steelers running back Najee Harris in Week 18, but he received some discipline from the league this week.

The NFL announced that Pratt has been fined $22,511 for using his helmet to make contact with Harris’s head. ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk said during the game that Pratt could have been flagged and the NFL’s fine suggests they thought he should have been penalized.

Harris was evaluated for a concussion and he was able to return to the game.

The NFL also announced that Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was fined $14,956 for a hip-drop tackle and that Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was fined $22,511 for a facemask violation.