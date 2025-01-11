 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt fined for hit to head of Steelers RB Najee Harris

  
Published January 11, 2025 04:25 PM

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt avoided a penalty for a hit to the head of Steelers running back Najee Harris in Week 18, but he received some discipline from the league this week.

The NFL announced that Pratt has been fined $22,511 for using his helmet to make contact with Harris’s head. ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk said during the game that Pratt could have been flagged and the NFL’s fine suggests they thought he should have been penalized.

Harris was evaluated for a concussion and he was able to return to the game.

The NFL also announced that Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was fined $14,956 for a hip-drop tackle and that Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was fined $22,511 for a facemask violation.