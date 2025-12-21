Bengals lead Dolphins 17-14 at halftime

Quinn Ewers has not thrown his first touchdown pass yet, but he has the Dolphins competitive with the Bengals.

Ewers, who has replaced Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s starter, is 10-of-12 for 109 yards in his NFL debut. He had the Dolphins out to a 14-10 lead over the Bengals before Samaje Perine ran 4 yards for a touchdown with 1:24 left in the half.

The Bengals lead 17-14 at halftime.

The Bengals have outgained the Dolphins 221 to 194, with Joe Burrow going 16-of-22 for 193 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 9-yard score to Tee Higgins, who has three catches for 53 yards.

Ja’Marr Chase has seven receptions for 58 yards, giving him more than 500 catches, 6,500 yards and 50 touchdowns in his career. He is the only player in NFL history to accomplish that in his first five seasons.

De’Von Achane scored on a 48-yard run and has 65 yards on nine carries. Malik Washington had the Dolphins’ other touchdown on a 9-yard run.

Jaylen Waddle has four catches for 54 yards.