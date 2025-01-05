Bengals lead Steelers 13-7 at halftime

It looked like the worst-case scenario for the Steelers was getting out of the first half with a three-point deficit against the Bengals, but Cincinnati was able to tack on three more points just before halftime.

An interception by Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop gave the Steelers the ball with just over a minute left in the half, but the Steelers had three straight apparent first downs overturned by reviews that showed they were short of the line. The last of them came on a fourth-down run by running back Jaylen Warren and it handed the Bengals the ball at the Steelers’ 37-yard-line.

Three Joe Burrow completions moved the ball inside the 10-yard-line, but three straight incompletions meant they had to settle for Cade York’s second field goal of the half. That made it 13-7 Bengals at the break.

It’s not the worst outcome for the Steelers. The Bengals had five trips inside the Steelers’ 40-yard-line, but Bishop’s interception and a batted pass by Cam Heyward on a fourth down limited the damage. Bishop’s interception also came shortly after Steelers punt returner Calvin Austin lost a fumble at his own 33-yard-line, so being down six with the ball coming out of the break isn’t the worst spot to be in.

The Steelers will need more consistent offense to pull off the comeback win. Najee Harris capped their only extended drive with a one-yard touchdown run, but Russell Wilson is just 4-of-8 for 45 yards and he was sacked twice as the Steelers finished the half with just 75 yards.

Burrow is 21-of-27 for 153 yards and a touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase and they have 172 yards, but their big edge in offensive production hasn’t fully translated to the scoreboard.