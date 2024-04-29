 Skip navigation
Bengals moving Dax Hill to cornerback

  
Published April 28, 2024 10:01 PM

The Bengals drafted free safety Dax Hill in the first round in 2022, but he played only 131 defensive snaps as a rookie. Hill played every defensive snap in 2023 but struggled mightily.

That prompted the Bengals to sign Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency.

The Bengals want to find a spot for Hill, though, and to that end, coach Zac Taylor said Hill will move to cornerback.

“We’ve seen it from him, and we think it’s the best opportunity right now to help our team,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Hill also played slot corner and outside corner at Michigan, so that experience will serve him well as he competes with DJ Turner opposite Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton at nickel. Hilton is entering the final year of his contract.

“One of the reasons you took him was because of all the various things you’d seen on tape from him,” Taylor said. “He’s a superb athlete; he’s got great size; and he did a good amount of coverage at Michigan, playing inside covering slots, played some outside. The versatility is what made him the pick that he was. We’re really excited for his future. He has done a tremendous job embracing this opportunity, and I’m excited to see him go out there and compete.”

Hill had 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed last season.