Bengals open Shemar Stewart’s 21-day practice window to return from IR

  
Published December 10, 2025 01:39 PM

The Bengals are getting one of their key defensive players back on the field this week.

Cincinnati announced the club has opened the 21-day practice window for defensive end Shemar Stewart to come off of injured reserve.

Stewart has been on IR since Nov. 15 with a knee injury.

The No. 17 overall pick of this year’s draft, Stewart has appeared in five games with four starts as a rookie. He’s recorded six total tackles with one quarterback hit in his 177 defensive snaps.