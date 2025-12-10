Bengals open Shemar Stewart’s 21-day practice window to return from IR

The Bengals are getting one of their key defensive players back on the field this week.

Cincinnati announced the club has opened the 21-day practice window for defensive end Shemar Stewart to come off of injured reserve.

Stewart has been on IR since Nov. 15 with a knee injury.

The No. 17 overall pick of this year’s draft, Stewart has appeared in five games with four starts as a rookie. He’s recorded six total tackles with one quarterback hit in his 177 defensive snaps.