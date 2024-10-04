Bengals place Myles Murphy, McKinnley Jackson on 53-man roster

The Bengals have made a few moves in advance of this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

Cincinnati has placed defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson on the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

Both players were full participants in practice all week after the club opened their 21-day practice window. They are both questionable for the game after being full participants all week.

Both Murphy and McKinnley have been dealing with a knee injury.

Additionally, Cincinnati waived defensive tackle Zach Carter. A third-round pick in 2022, Carter had played 58 percent of the Bengals defensive snaps in 2024, recording nine tackles and a half-sack.