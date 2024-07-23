 Skip navigation
Bengals place Trent Brown on non-football injury list

  
Published July 23, 2024 05:13 PM

Veteran tackle Trent Brown isn’t quite ready to start practicing at Bengals training camp.

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that Brown has been placed on the non-football injury list. The list is for issues that arose while players were away from the team and Brown will not be able to practice until he’s activated. That can happen at any point this summer.

Brown signed with the Bengals this offseason after spending the last three seasons in New England. He played 11 games and made eight starts last season and he’s started 97 games over a career that’s also included time with the 49ers and Raiders.

The Bengals have Brown set to be their right tackle with Orlando Brown Jr. on the left side this season. This year’s first-round pick Amarius Mims is also on hand.