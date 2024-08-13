Bengals QB Jake Browning will miss time with rib injury

Last year, quarterback Jake Browning stepped in for Joe Burrow and performed well enough to nearly propel the Bengals to the playoffs. This year, Burrow is back.

Which is good, because Browning is injury.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Browning will miss time with a rib injury.

Browning appeared in nine games last season, with seven starts. He completed 171 of 243 passes for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdown passes, and seven interceptions.

It’s unclear when Browning will be back. Logan Woodside and Rocky Lombardi are the other two quarterbacks currently on the Bengals’ roster.