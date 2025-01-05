Bengals race out to 7-0 lead in Pittsburgh

A familiar combination got the Bengals on the board early in Saturday night’s game in Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Joe Burrow hit wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead with just over minutes off the clock. It was the third catch of the drive for Chase and his league-best 17th touchdown catch of the season.

Burrow also had completions to tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver Tee Higgins while going 6-of-6 for 64 yards on the opening drive.

Chase leads the league in receptions and receiving yards as well and Burrow said this week that the team was going to make sure he won the triple crown. That bid and their bid to remain alive in the playoff race are off to good starts.