Bengals re-sign Cody Ford

  
Published March 9, 2025 05:49 PM

The Bengals are re-signing some of their players, just not the big names thus far.

The team is bringing back offensive lineman Cody Ford on a two-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Ford, 28, has served as a versatile contributor on the offensive line since joining the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason.

He played 16 games in 2024 with nine starts — five at left tackle, two at left guard, one at right tackle and one as a sixth offensive lineman. Ford appeared in all 17 games during debut season with Cincinnati in 2023, lining up as sixth lineman and reserve guard while also seeing action on special teams.

Ford entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick of Buffalo in 2019, and he spent his first three seasons with the Bills. He played for the Cardinals in 2022 before joining the Bengals.

He has 42 career starts, 16 at right tackle, 10 at left guard, nine at right guard, five at left tackle and two as an extra blocker.

Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson all are looking for long-term deals with the team, though the Bengals have used the franchise tag on Higgins and they have given Hendrickson permission to seek a trade.