Bengals re-sign Joe Bachie, Cal Adomitis

The Bengals took care of some roster housekeeping as they started their offseason program on Monday.

The team announced that they re-signed linebacker Joe Bachie and long snapper Cal Adomitis. Both players were tendered as exclusive rights free agents, so they weren’t able to negotiate with any teams other than the Bengals.

Bachie was claimed off of waivers from the Eagles in 2021 and he’s been a regular on special teams over the last three seasons. He has 43 tackles and a pass defensed in 35 games for Cincinnati.

Adomitis has played in 35 games over the last two seasons. He has three regular season tackles and one in the postseason.