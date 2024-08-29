 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals re-sign RB Trayveon Williams, place McKinnley Jackson on IR

  
Published August 29, 2024 10:57 AM

The Bengals announced a couple of roster moves on Thursday morning.

Cincinnati has re-signed running back Trayveon Williams and placed defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson on injured reserve.

Williams, 26, has spent his entire career with the Bengals since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. As a vested veteran, Cincinnati could release him on cutdown day without risk of losing him to waivers.

Williams was on the field for 64 percent of special teams snaps in 2023 and 14 percent of offensive snaps. He has 62 career carries for 307 yards and 15 catches for 74 yards.

Jackson is dealing with a knee injury. He will be eligible to practice after four weeks.

The Bengals also signed guard Dashawn Manning, running back Kendall Milton, defensive tackle Justin Rogers, and defensive end Isaiah Thomas to their practice squad.