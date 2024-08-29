Bengals re-sign RB Trayveon Williams, place McKinnley Jackson on IR

The Bengals announced a couple of roster moves on Thursday morning.

Cincinnati has re-signed running back Trayveon Williams and placed defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson on injured reserve.

Williams, 26, has spent his entire career with the Bengals since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. As a vested veteran, Cincinnati could release him on cutdown day without risk of losing him to waivers.

Williams was on the field for 64 percent of special teams snaps in 2023 and 14 percent of offensive snaps. He has 62 career carries for 307 yards and 15 catches for 74 yards.

Jackson is dealing with a knee injury. He will be eligible to practice after four weeks.

The Bengals also signed guard Dashawn Manning, running back Kendall Milton, defensive tackle Justin Rogers, and defensive end Isaiah Thomas to their practice squad.