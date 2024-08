Bengals reduce roster to 53

The Bengals have made their cuts to the mandatory maximum of 53.

To get there, they released to vested veterans: quarterback Logan Woodside and cornerback Jalen Davis.

Waived were the following players: defensive tackle Travis Bell; cornerback Nate Brooks; receiver Cole Burgess; tackle Devin Cochran; running back Elijah Collins; defensive tackle Carlos Davis; defensive tackle Domenique Davis; center Nate Gilliam; tight end Cam Grandy; linebacker Devin Harper; linebacker Shaka Heyward; center Trey Hill; receiver Shedrick Jackson; safety PJ Jules; receiver Kendric Pryor; and cornerback Lance Robinson (who was waived/injured).

Two players were placed on IR: defensive end Myles Murphy (knee; designated for return); and punter Brad Robbins (quadriceps; designated for return).

Cornerback DJ Ivey will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list, for at least four games.

The release of Woodside leaves the Bengals with two quarterbacks on the active roster — Joe Burrow and Jake Browning.