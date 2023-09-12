Bengals release La’El Collins off PUP list

The Bengals have made a surprising move with one of their injured offensive linemen.

Cincinnati released La’El Collins off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list, according to the transaction wire.

Collins, 30, is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December. He started 15 games for the Bengals last year after signing a three-year deal with the club in free agency.

With Collins unavailable, the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in March and moved former left tackle Jonah Williams to right tackle for the start of the 2023 season.

Collins has appeared in 89 games with 86 starts since 2015, playing his first six seasons with Dallas.