Bengals release RB Zack Moss

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is set to report to Bengals training camp on Wednesday and the team opened up a roster spot that allows them to activate him from the reserve/did not report list.

The Bengals announced that they have released running back Zack Moss. They also activated center Seth McLaughlin from the active/non-football injury list.

Moss finished last season on injured reserve after hurting his neck. He ran 74 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the team.

Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Gary Brightwell, and sixth-round pick Tahj Brooks remain on hand in the backfield.

McLaughlin signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this offseason.