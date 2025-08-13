Bengals scuffle at practice after Shemar Stewart bumps Joe Burrow

Shemar Stewart was in the spotlight at the start of Bengals training camp because of the protracted wait for him to sign his rookie contract and the first-round edge rusher was the center of attention for different reasons at Wednesday’s practice.

Stewart rushed off the left side of the defense during one drill and bumped into Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after stumbling. Burrow went down and right guard Lucas Patrick responded by getting into a scuffle with the rookie.

“Gotta protect No. 9, starts with me up front,” Patrick said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I gotta play better and protect better, but you can’t let No. 9 get hit.”

Quarterbacks are off limits at all training camps, but going through two prolonged absences and assorted other injury concerns for Burrow over the last five years makes the Bengals particularly keen on keeping him out of trouble. Center Ted Karras reinforced that message to Stewart.

“Just be smarter . . . great player, [but] that’s all of our hopes and dreams right there,” Karras said. “We’ve got to better too, that’s on us.”

The Bengals have two joint practices against the Commanders on August 15 and 16. There will likely be more than a brief scuffle should anyone hit Burrow during those sessions.