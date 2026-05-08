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Bengals sign five draft picks, 10 UDFAs

  
Published May 8, 2026 09:35 AM

The Bengals have signed multiple draft picks and several undrafted free agents as they begin their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Cincinnati announced the club has signed fourth-round center Connor Lew, fourth-round receiver Colbie Young, sixth-round center Brian Parker, seventh-round tight end Jack Endries, and seventh-round defensive tackle Landon Robinson.

That leaves second-round defensive end Cashius Howell and third-round cornerback Tacario Davis as the club’s remaining unsigned draftees.

The Bengals also signed 10 undrafted free agents: guard Liam Brown, running back Kentrel Bullock, linebacker Jack Dingle, linebacker Eric Gentry, running back Jamal Haynes, offensive tackle Christian Jones, tight end Josh Kattus, offensive tackle Corey Robinson, receiver Noah Thomas, and cornerback Ceyair Wright.