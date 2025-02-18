 Skip navigation
Bengals sign P Ryan Rehkow to two-year extension

  
Published February 18, 2025 11:05 AM

Contract extensions have been a big topic of conversation around the Bengals, but the first member of the team to land one is not one of the players whose status has been talked about the most.

The Bengals announced that they have signed punter Ryan Rehkow to a two-year extension on Tuesday morning. Rehkow is now under contract through 2026 and no other terms of the deal have been announced.

Rehkow signed with the Bengals after going undrafted in 2024 and was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason,

Rehkow punted 53 times during his rookie season and he had a net average of 43.3 yards per kick.