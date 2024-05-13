 Skip navigation
Bengals sign sixth-rounder Cedric Johnson

  
Published May 13, 2024 03:32 PM

The Bengals have signed another member of their draft class.

Sixth-round defensive end Cedric Johnson is the latest Bengals selection to sign his four-year rookie deal with the team. They signed five other picks, including third-round defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, late last week and they have four more picks to get under contract.

Johnson played 40 games for Ole Miss over the last four seasons. He had 111 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time in Oxford.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade last month, but the team has shown no sign that they want to move him. Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Myles Murphy, and Joseph Ossai are also on the depth chart.