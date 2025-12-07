 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals suspended Jermaine Burton without pay for today’s game

  
Published December 7, 2025 11:26 AM

The Bengals had already announced that wide receiver Jermaine Burton is not with the team for today’s game in Buffalo, but this morning came news that Burton isn’t just inactive. He’s suspended without pay.

Burton will lose nearly $60,000 for his suspension, as that is one week of his regular-season base salary.

The Bengals have not explained what, specifically, Burton did to get himself suspended, but the team has been frustrated with him for almost his entire tenure in Cincinnati. A 2024 third-round draft pick, Burton hasn’t played at all this season after catching just four passes last season.

Realistically, Burton will probably never play for the Bengals again. He was already on very thin ice, and whatever proved to be the last straw in getting him suspended is probably going to be the last thing he ever does as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. The next question will be whether any other team thinks his third-round talent is worth giving him another chance.