Bengals suspended Jermaine Burton without pay for today’s game

The Bengals had already announced that wide receiver Jermaine Burton is not with the team for today’s game in Buffalo, but this morning came news that Burton isn’t just inactive. He’s suspended without pay.

Burton will lose nearly $60,000 for his suspension, as that is one week of his regular-season base salary.

The Bengals have not explained what, specifically, Burton did to get himself suspended, but the team has been frustrated with him for almost his entire tenure in Cincinnati. A 2024 third-round draft pick, Burton hasn’t played at all this season after catching just four passes last season.

Realistically, Burton will probably never play for the Bengals again. He was already on very thin ice, and whatever proved to be the last straw in getting him suspended is probably going to be the last thing he ever does as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. The next question will be whether any other team thinks his third-round talent is worth giving him another chance.